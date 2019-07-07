20 couples tie the knot at mass wedding

LANDIKOTAL: The Shinwari Welfare Organisation held a joint wedding ceremony of 20 couples in Landikotal subdivision of Khyber tribal district on Sunday. The organisation president, Aslam Shinwari, said that they felt proud of arranging the weddings.

He added the government, other organisations and affluent people should also donate for the welfare of the deserving people. The residents and members of the civil society appreciated the organisation for the noble cause.

Hundreds of residents, office-bearers of the organisation and others attended the ceremony. The organisation financed all expenses of wedding goods and walima.