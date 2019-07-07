11,270 appear in UET entrance test across KP

PESHAWAR: Around 11,270 candidates appeared in the entrance test for admission to the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in the province for the academic session 2019-20.

The test was held on Sunday in Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Malakand, Kohat, and Dera Ismail Khan centres simultaneously under the aegis of Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The result would be announced today (Monday) and it would be available on ETEA website www.etea.edu.pk and www.enggentrancetest.pk. Dr Iftikhar Hussain said test centres have been increased to provide candidates with a comfortable environment in major cities including Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat and DI Khan.

At Peshawar Centre, a total of 4,601 candidates appeared in the test with 4,386 candidates for admission in engineering disciplines, and 215 candidates appeared for Computer Science group including 290 female candidates.