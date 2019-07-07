Business leader takes FBR chief to task over ghee prices

PESHAWAR: Leader of United Business Group Ilyas Ahmad Bilour has termed the announcement of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman about not inflating prices of ghee and cooking oil as ridiculous.

Bilour, a leading businessman of the country, said in a press statement on Sunday that the government had made an increase up to Rs20 per kilogram in prices of ghee and cooking oil. But, he said, the FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi during a recent meeting with the business community at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry had proven himself as spokesperson of Prime Minister Imran Khan by giving what he called deceit remark.

He asserted that the FBR chairman is telling lies openly as the government had already made an increase of Rs20 per kilogram in the prices of ghee and cooking oil. Bilour said the announcement to not increase in prices of ghee and cooking oil was unjust and painful for ghee millers. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was damaging the country’s economy through the FBR and is treating the entire nation as if they were dacoits and looters.