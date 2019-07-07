close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2019

Trade activities remain suspended at Torkham

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2019

LANDIKOTAL: Trade activities at Torkham border remained suspended for the second day on Saturday as traders and clearing agents continued their boycott of clearing goods in favour of their demands. Negotiations between the protesting customs clearing agents and officials of the Customs Department did not bear fruit.

Clearing agents at the Torkham border, Abid Rahman Attaullah Khan and Bakht Raham, said that hundreds of trucks loaded with fruit, vegetables and other goods remained stranded for another day on both sides as they refused to clear their goods in protest against the customs policies.

Although the customs officials had given them a verbal assurance, they demanded to give them in written to resolve the issues being faced by traders and clearing agents.They said the strike would continue until the customs high-ups addressed their grievances.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus