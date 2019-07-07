Trade activities remain suspended at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: Trade activities at Torkham border remained suspended for the second day on Saturday as traders and clearing agents continued their boycott of clearing goods in favour of their demands. Negotiations between the protesting customs clearing agents and officials of the Customs Department did not bear fruit.

Clearing agents at the Torkham border, Abid Rahman Attaullah Khan and Bakht Raham, said that hundreds of trucks loaded with fruit, vegetables and other goods remained stranded for another day on both sides as they refused to clear their goods in protest against the customs policies.

Although the customs officials had given them a verbal assurance, they demanded to give them in written to resolve the issues being faced by traders and clearing agents.They said the strike would continue until the customs high-ups addressed their grievances.