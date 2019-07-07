Congo Fever health advisory issued ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Rawalpindi: In order to avoid Congo fever on the occasion of forthcoming Eid ul Azha, District Health Authority(DHA) has issued directions here on Sunday. According to a hand out issued here, the residents were advised to wear gloves and use masks while going to the animal markets as sacrificial animals are being transported in the city areas.

The DHA also advised to wear light-coloured clothing during a visit to the animal market so that ticks can be easily detected on the clothes and regularly examine clothing and skin for ticks; if found, remove them safely; and use approved repellents on clothing and skin. The advisory explained that Congo Crimean Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is a disease caused by a tick-borne virus and vector for the CCHF virus. Numerous wild and domestic animals, such as cattle, buffaloes, goats, and sheep are silent carriers of this virus and the adult ticks feed on these animals.