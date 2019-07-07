Million march against govt on July 25: Fazl

SUKKUR: Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the opposition would hold a million march against the PTI government on July 25. He claimed that NAB had become an institution of taking revenge.

Talking to the media, he said the presser by PML-N leaders had amazed him. He said Accountability Courts were being used against the opposition.He said the judge who sentenced Nawaz Sharif had confessed about being pressurized.

He said the so-called accountability in the country had been unveiled now, adding that they would not become a part of victimisation in the name of accountability.The JUI-F chief further said he had announced from the day one that the government was not on the right path and the situation today was unacceptable. He said all barriers of patience had been crossed.