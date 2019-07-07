close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
July 8, 2019

NGO officials, three others arrested

National

BR
Bureau report
July 8, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested regional director of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and three others for allegedly funding terrorist organisations, a source said on Saturday.

Ali Nawaz was the regional head of an international NGO. He was arrested with three other persons. The source added the accused was facilitating terrorist activities in the country in pretext of running NGO. The accused were arrested from a sensitive place of Peshawar and case was registered against them, the source added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus