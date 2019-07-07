PPP govt in Sindh will end soon: PTI leader

KARACHI: Corrupt government of the PPP in Sindh would end soon and all corrupt politicians will go to jail, claimed PTI parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

PTI’s senior leader held a press conference Sunday at the Insaf House, where he was flanked by MPAs Khurram Sher Zaman and Adil Ansari. Haleem Adil said Maryam Nawaz showed the video of a person who is accused in 14 cases. He said the sad face of Shahbaz Sharif during this press conference showed who actually leads the PML-N. He said Bilawal Bhutto is now delivering speeches in Dera Ghazi Khan and posing as a supporter of Pashtuns.

He asked where Bilawal was when Rao Anwar was killing Pashtuns in Karachi. He said when the Fata was included in national mainstream the Sindh government had refused to give its share. Haleem Adil advised Bilawal to visit Larkana and Ratodero where widespread AIDS is killing innocent children.

He said the PPP chairman should ask from the provincial government of his party that why these children were not getting proper medical facilities. He said in Ratodero so far 903 children were suffering from AIDS but still a treatment centre for them was not made functional.

Now Sindh’s chief minister has started ‘topi dramas’ and political gimmicks, he added. He is inviting political leaders and talking about the problems of masses. He said why he is remembering Karachi now after 11 long years when his government is soon to end.

He said presently whole Sindh including Karachi is suffering from a severe water shortage. He said provincial minister Saeed Ghani is also doing ‘topi dramas’ with innocent children of Thar. He said the biggest water filter plant of Asia has failed to deliver in Thar due to corrupt practices of the PPP rulers.

He said Saeed Ghani and his team members were not ready to drink the contaminated water of this plant. He said during one year more than 570 children have died in Thar due to lack of medical facilities.

He alleged that Sindh media adviser has become an adviser for disinformation. He said three months ago Azra Pechoho called on the president and requested that the three major government hospitals of Karachi be given to Sindh government.

The president granted her request but now the PPP is misleading the masses that it has snatched these hospitals from the federal government. He reminded that these hospitals were handed over to the Centre on the order of the Supreme Court. He said due to corruption of Sindh rulers, NICVD is under burden of Rs10 billion loans.

The NICH is also in bad shape, adding in Civil Hospital Karachi many diagnostic machines were not operating. He asked why 111 health centers of Sindh were given to an NGO Integrated Health Services.

He said in Sindh a corruption of Rs957 billion was done in 10 years. A budget of Rs397 billion simply lapsed due to non-use. He said Bilawal says the budget of PTI is the budget of IMF. He reminded that the first loan from IMF was taken by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1965 and the second IMF loan was taken during Benazir’s government. He said some provincial ministers have gone to Ghotki Sunday and we will file petition for their disqualification.