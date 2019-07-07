Sindh governor persuades traders to call off strike

Karachi: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday held talks with representatives of the Karachi Tajir Action Committee (KTAC), a body of the city’s traders, to persuade them to call off their strike which they had announced from today (Monday) onwards against the increase in taxation on the traders in the new federal budget.

The KTAC was represented in the talks by Jameel Piracha, Sheikh Alam, Hakeem Shah, Irshad Qadri, Waqas Azeem, Mohammad Arshad, and Mohammad Ahmed Qadri. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPAs Ramzan Ghanchi and Khurrum Sher Zaman were also present on the occasion.

As the governor assured the KTAC delegation that their reservations would be addressed, the traders announced the withdrawal of their strike call. Ismail said to the traders that Karachi was rightly considered as the economic hub of economic activities in the country as trading operations continued in the city for 24 hours. He said if businesses thrived in Karachi, it would guarantee economic activities in other parts of the country.

The governor said that all the required measures would be taken to help the traders of the city continue with their businesses without any fear. Later, the governor and the KTAC representatives addressed a news conference in which Ismail said he had talked to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi about 11 demands of the traders. He said the FBR chairman had assured him that all the just demands of the traders, including those related to taxation, would be met through mediation.