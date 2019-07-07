Maryam’s drama flopped before 24 hours: Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: Spokesman for Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Gill has said that Maryam Nawaz’ presser ended on drop scene even before passing 24 hours of her presser.Shahbaz Gill said that after the accountability court judge’s denial regarding video, Maryam Nawaz should be ashamed. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could not stop itself from past tactics which included pressurising and using influence on the judiciary, adding that the PML-N’s politics surrounds around a lie. He said that Maryam Nawaz’ so-called understanding and knowledge of politics will bury the PML-N’s politics.

Shahbaz Gill said the PML-N leadership made hostage the entire nation for two hours while Maryam Nawaz’ emotional speech and drama end up a flop. He said that the whole nation witnessed how these people throw mud on the national institutions.