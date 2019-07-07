Judge’s statement proves fraud by Maryam: Cheema

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema Sunday said the statement of the accountability court judge had proved the ‘fraud’ of Maryam Safdar and Shahbaz Sharif.

Giving reaction on the rebuttal issued by the accountability court judge with regard to the audio and video content shared by Maryam at a presser Saturday, Cheema said that this was not the first assault on the judiciary by those who had been lying to the nation.

“The saga of ‘I have no property in Pakistan’ what to talk of London and Calibri font has now reached to this invisible aid,” he asserted, referring to the audio/video, produced by Maryam Safdar.

He emphasised that the trend of mud-slinging on the judiciary and other state institutions must come to an end now. He also urged the courts to take notice of this fraud by Maryam Safdar and Shahbaz Sharif and misusing the grant of bail by these two be stopped and their bails be cancelled and they should be sent to jail.