Former MPA Haji Shafi Jamot passes away

Senior politician and fisherfolk community leader Haji Muhammad Shaji Jamot passed away after a protracted illness on Sunday. According to his family members, he had been taken to the hospital in an unconscious state a few days ago.

In 2013, Jamot was elected member of the provincial assembly of Sindh on a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ticket from the then PS-129 (now PS-91) constituency, which comprises the coastal areas of Ibrahim Hyderi and Rehri Goth, as well as the localities of Cattle Colony, Quaidabad and Muzaffarabad.

In 2018, Jamot did not contest in the July 25 general elections, but he supported his nephew, namely Mehmood Alam Jamot, who then won the seat on a Pakistan People Party ticket.

Shaji Jamot had served as the chairman of the District Council Karachi, a separate borough of the city’s coastal and rural areas. He had also served as the director of the Fishermen Cooperative Society.

Jamot had remained at the forefront in various campaigns for the rights of the province, as well as part of different campaigns for the rights of the fisherfolk and the city’s indigenous communities. The fisherfolk community leader would be laid to rest in his native village of Ibrahim Hyderi. Leaders of various political parties expressed their sorrow over the passing away of Jamot.