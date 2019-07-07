DMC East chairman asks waste management board to ensure cleanliness

District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Chairman Moeed Anwar has asked the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) to ensure cleanliness in the district.

Anwar chaired a meeting on Sunday to discuss the state of cleanliness in District East. The meeting was attended by officials of the SSWMB, District East Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Sheikh and an opposition member of District East’s council, Zulfiqar Qaimkhani.

The participants discussed the need for clearing all the storm water drains in the district of solid waste before the monsoon rainfall. The DMC East chairman said the responsibility of garbage collection in the district had been given to the SSWMB and the board must clean each and every union council of the district.

SSWMB Managing Director Atur Das Sajnani said the board would collectively work with the district administration to clean the district. He maintained that the SWMMB had already successfully dealt with the garbage issue in a large area of the district and the board would ensure cleanliness in all the remaining areas where garbage was not being properly collected.

Anwar inquired relevant officers about the cleaning work of the drains in District East and directed them to dispose of all the waste and filth taken out from the nullahs in a timely manner.

According to the DMC East chairman, the DMC’s officials were making all-out efforts to make the district green. He said desired results regarding the garbage collection would be achieved of the SSWMB extended its scope to the union committee level.