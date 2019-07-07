Tired of paying

Everyone in this country except our leaders, are experiencing the biting results of inflation. Like many others in these gloomy days of hyperinflation and skyrocketing rent, I was glad to hear that the PM would be looking into this. However, nothing seems to have changed and edible and utility prices are still as costly as ever. The prices for all daily commodities keep increasing, but who cares about the miseries of the masses in this Naya Pakistan?

Everyone in an authority position knows about the results of inflation, but very few seem to understand what it does to the rest of us.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad