Unaffordable

The recent price hike has become a huge burden for the poor families of Pakistan. Expenses are increasing which they already could not afford. Even their food needs are not being met. Does our government expect them to starve? It is sad to note that the suicide epidemic has been on the rise in Pakistan for many years due to our worsening economic situation and is likely to rise even more.

Depression and drug addiction is becoming increasingly normal and is heartbreaking. I hope that our leaders are successful in turning back this tide of instability and hopeless disillusionment soon.

Waqar Moosa

Kech