Paralysing fears

The NEOC has confirmed five more polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, making a total of 37 confirmed cases so far this year. According to the NEOC report, three of these new cases were detected from the Bannu district and the two others were from the Torgher district. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in the top list of areas most at risk to the polio epidemic. Studies show that the detected cases of polio-virus are all because of the consistent refusal of parents to vaccinate their children.

Ultimately, our people need to be educated on the seriousness of this situation and vaccinate their children in order to protect them from paralysis and often death in extreme cases. The government should try to spread more awareness on this issue so that every child born in Pakistan can be vaccinated.

Waheed Wahid

Kech