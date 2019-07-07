Unjust justice

Our PM is reported to have asked the Ministry of Law to review the production orders for arrested MNAs and MPAs and see whether those facing criminal charges on corruption and other accounts should continue to avail this facility.

A production order of any arrested MNA or MPA is issued by the speaker of the concerned national or provincial legislature on a written request by the parliamentary leader of the party concerned. This facility is meant only to enable the arrested MNA or MPA to participate in the proceedings of the House to which s/he belongs. After the House proceedings are over, s/he is supposed to be taken back from where s/he was brought immediately.

During the last couple of months, production orders of many opposition leaders in custody of NAB or in jail anywhere have been produced by the speakers concerned. But it is a matter of record that the MNAs/MPAs for whom such production orders are issued bluntly and flagrantly abuse and misuse this facility by indulging in political activities and speaking to the media. No such extra-parliamentary activities are supposed to be allowed and none should be availed in my opinion.

M Z Riffat

Lahore