Not in our name

This refers to the editorial ‘Multan Murders’ (July 5). It was a really upsetting story about a man murdering his family because of a perceived slight of dishonour brought on by seeing a video of his wife dancing. Those confirmed amongst the dead included his own two young children. The religious intolerance in our nation has reached an all-time high and we seem to be subverting backwards instead of progressing because of it. This cannot be justified through your religious beliefs. This was a horrible incident based on violence and hatred, neither of which religion teaches.

How is it that religion - which is supposed to espouse peace, love and harmony – is so commonly connected with intolerance and violent aggression?. In today’s day and age this has become an all too common story and we need to fight back against this toxic culture of aggression and intolerance against anything we perceive as ‘different’ or ‘wrong.’ Religion has never justified harming someone else for having differing beliefs or cultural attitudes or their actions. I would like to ask the people of this nation to remember what Islam teaches. This is not that.

Nisma A

Quetta