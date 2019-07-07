Moves in the Senate

Sadiq Sanjrani, the independent candidate surprisingly voted in as Senate chairman in March 2018, faces a threat to his position from the political opposition in the Upper House. Sanjrani has remained under criticism since he was voted in on the basis of his inexperience and allegations that he simply favours the ruling PTI without other considerations worthy of the Senate, where mature political decision-making and debate is usually expected. The threat to Sanjrani arises from the decision made by the opposition at an All Parties Conference held last month to move the House against the Senate chairman on July 9 and by July 11th reach consensus on a candidate to replace him. A rehbar committee of the opposition is continuing to discuss the planned action. The slot of chairman of Senate is a coveted one and the opposition will be hoping Sanjrani’s lack of standing as an established political leader and parliamentarian will work against him. There have been some reports that the rehbar committee has decided to give the position to the PML-N. If there is consensus within the opposition, then the numbers game is a fairly simple one.

At present, in the 103 member House, the opposition parties hold the support of 61 senators while the governing alliance has the backing of 40 members. The chairman can be removed through a majority vote of the membership, so 52 votes are required for any no-confidence motion to be carried. Of the government alliance, the PTI itself has 14 senators and parties allied with have 17. Whether all these senators will vote with the PTI is not certain. Senior parliamentarians are said to be active in persuading the BNP-M with one senator and especially the MQM with five to rethink their position. The Jamaat-e-Islami, with two votes, has decided it will remain independent. We do not know if it will vote in the important Senate poll or simply abstain.

If the chairman is indeed ousted, something the political opposition continues to work towards, this could be the first step in further charging a very tense political environment. The government is already weakened by the opposition’s domination in the Senate and at the recent APC, the need to build this pressure was emphasized – glimpses of which we have seen in the past few days. For the moment, much centres around the Senate, the discussions taking place in Islamabad and other places and whatever verdict finally comes in tomorrow – if the much anticipated vote is indeed held.