Huzaifa, Ashab clinch titles at Borneo Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Huzaifa Ibrahim and Ashab Irfan clinched titles at 5th CMS Borneo Junior Squash Open in Sarawak, Malaysia, on Sunday.

In the under-17 final, Ashab overpowered Waleed Khalil 11-8, 13-15, 11-2, 11-7. Huzaifa defeated Humam Ahmad 11-5, 11-4, 11-9 in the under-15 final.

Pakistan’s 12 players entered the championship. Malik Huzaifa (under-15 category) and Muneeb-ur-Rehman (under-19) did not turn up.

According to the final results, Mohammad Hanif secured 6th place and Asher Butt won 33rd position in the under-15 category.

In the under-17 category, Junaid Khan secured 9th position and Hasnain Ali claimed 13th. In the under-19 category, Naveed Rehman secured 9th place and Waqar Naeem claimed 11th.

Pakistan players will participate in the Penang Junior Open (AJSS Platinum Event) that is to be held in Penang, Malaysia, from July 9-14.