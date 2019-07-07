Pak shooters fail badly at shotgun world C’ship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s journey in the ISSF World Championship for Shotgun ended with bad results in Lonato Del Garda, Italy, on Sunday.

In the final qualification round of skeet event, Pakistan’s top shooter Usman Chand added 47 points (23, 24) to his initial score. His final score after five rounds was 112 points with which he stood 89th.

Seasoned shooter Olympian Khurrum Inam added 47 points (23, 24) to his initial score. His final score after five rounds was 113 points, which earned him the 80th spot. Ahmed Usman from Sindh added 41 points (17, 24) to his initial score. His final score after five rounds was 109 points with which he secured the 103rd position.

Zafar-ul-Haq scored 109 points (21, 23, 23, 21, 21) to achieve 113th position in trap event. Six Pakistani shooters participated in this event in the hope of winning quota places for Tokyo Olympics.