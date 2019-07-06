close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
July 7, 2019

1,400-acre land retrieved, PML-N MNA among 15 booked

July 7, 2019

BAHAWALNAGAR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has recovered 1,400-acre state land worth Rs1,845.6 million in tehsil Chishtian and registered a case against 15 persons, including Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) lawmaker Ehsanul Haq Bajwa and another influential person of the area, Arshad Gujjar.

The accused persons had allegedly occupied the state land in collusion with officials of the Irrigation and Revenue departments, and caused a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The Bahawalnagar deputy commissioner got recovered the land and handed it over to the Irrigation Department.

Though, the PML-N MNA from NA-168 (Chishtian), Ehsanul Haq Bajwa, had already fled to Dubai, the ACE had been conducting raids to arrest the other accused.

