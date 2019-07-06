Iran hints it could enrich uranium to 5%

TEHRAN: A top advisor to Iran´s supreme leader has hinted Tehran could boost its uranium enrichment to five percent for "peaceful" aims, ahead of deadline it set for world powers to save a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran is acting on its May 8 threat to suspend from Sunday parts of the agreement in response to US President Donald Trump´s reimposition of crippling sanctions after withdrawing from the deal in May last year.

The accord capped Iran´s enrichment maximum at 3.67 percent, sufficient for power generation but far below the more than 90 percent level required for a nuclear weapon. Uranium enrichment "will increase as much as needed for our peaceful activities," Ali Akbar Velayati, international affairs advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in an interview published Friday on the leader´s official website.

"For Bushehr nuclear reactor we need five percent enrichment and it is a completely peaceful goal," he added. Bushehr is Iran´s only nuclear power station and is currently running on imported fuel from Russia that is closely monitored by the UN´s International Atomic Energy Agency. On May 8, Iran announced it would no longer respect the limits set on the size of its stockpiles of enriched uranium and heavy water, and threatened to abandon further nuclear commitments.