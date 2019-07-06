close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2019

Dr Firdous lauds Saudi leadership's move

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday expressed gratitude to the Saudi King and Crown Prince for including Pakistan in the Road to Makkah project.

In tweets, she said incorporating Pakistan in this project reflected the confidence of Saudi leadership in Prime Minister Imran Khan and their solidarity with the people of Pakistan.

She noted that reduction in Haj expenses would facilitate the intending pilgrims and this was reflective of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s love, feeling and pro-masses policy.

Referring to Ehsas Programme, the special assistant said this indicated prime minister’s love and care for deprived segments of the society and his pro-people policy.

