NGO official, 3 others held on funding terrorist groups

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested regional director of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and three others for allegedly funding terrorist organisations, a source said on Saturday.

A source said that Ali Nawaz was the regional head of an international NGO. He was arrested with three other persons.

The source added the accused was facilitating terrorist activities in the country in pretext of running NGO.

The accused were arrested from a sensitive place of Peshawar and case was registered against them, the source added.