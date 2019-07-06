Three women among five arrested for teenage girl’s gang rape

Karachi: Three women among five suspects were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in subjecting a female domestic help to gang rape in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood.

Citing the 14-year-old girl’s statement to the police, the officials said Anum, Safia and Israr visited the teenager’s parents at their house in Qayyumabad’s C Area some four or five months ago.

Police said that the visitors offered the parents a job for the girl as domestic help, adding that since Safia lived in the same locality, the parents entrusted girl to her.

“They also gave Rs20,000 to my family as my first salary,” she told the police in her statement. “These people used to rent bungalows, where they forced me into participating in sexual activities after drugging me.”

She said that they took her to a flat in DHA’s Nishat Commercial Area, where Anum, Safia, Imran, Nisha and Mehreen were already present, adding that eight to 10 days ago, around half a dozen people, including Israr Abbasi and Bilal, subjected her to gang rape after drugging her.

The teenager said she managed to escape from the flat a couple of days ago and told her parents what had happened to her, following which they took her to the police so a case could be registered against the perpetrators.

SHO Shahjahan Lashari said the police have registered FIR No. 362/19 against the named suspects, adding that three women, including Anum and Safia, and two of their male friends, namely Israr Abbasi and Bilal, alias Tension, have been arrested, while raids for the remaining suspects are being carried out.