close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 7, 2019

Hashwanis call on PM

National

 
July 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Group Chairman Sadruddin Hashwani, Deputy Chairman Murtaza Hashwani and former Ambassador Hameed Kidwai met Prime Minister Imran Khan in the PM Office.

They discussed plans with regard to development of Kartarpur Corridor, tourism and low-cost housing in Pakistan during their meeting with the prime minister.

They also discussed the present political, economic situation as well as investments which Hashoo Group is undertaking in Pakistan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus