close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 7, 2019

Lawyers observe token strike

National

A
APP
July 7, 2019

FAISALABAD: Lawyers observed a token strike here on Saturday to press their demand for early establishment of the LHC bench at Faisalabad.

No lawyer appeared before courts and litigants, especially bail-seekers, had to face a great deal of inconvenience.

Talking to the media, a spokesman for District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad said the LHC bench was not only legal and constitutional right of the people of Faisalabad division but it will also play a crucial role in speedy provision of justice to people of the area.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus