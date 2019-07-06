Lawyers observe token strike

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Lawyers observed a token strike here on Saturday to press their demand for early establishment of the LHC bench at Faisalabad.
No lawyer appeared before courts and litigants, especially bail-seekers, had to face a great deal of inconvenience.
Talking to the media, a spokesman for District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad said the LHC bench was not only legal and constitutional right of the people of Faisalabad division but it will also play a crucial role in speedy provision of justice to people of the area.
