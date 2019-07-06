Documents show Nasir Butt a history-sheeter

RAWALPINDI: A government department claims that Nasir Mehmood Butt, who reportedly recorded the conversation of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, was a history-sheeter between 1984 and 1996.

Butt was a close friend of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family, sources said.

They said 13 criminal cases were registered with various police stations of Rawalpindi against him for different offenses.

The sources disclosed that FIR No. 472 was registered against Nasir Butt on 15.12.1984 under Section 382/30/1 and 10 Hadd Zina against Nadim Piracha and Nasir Butt. Both were declared proclaimed offenders in the case.

FIR No. 121 Dated 27.3.90 was registered by R.A. Bazaar Police Station against Nasir Mehmood Butt under Section 307/34 PPC. The accused opened fire on a police party.

FIR No. 259 Dated 17.5.93 was registered by the Waris Khan Police Station against Nasir Mehmood Butt, Arif Mehmood Butt and Nadim under Sections 324/427, 143/149 of PPC. The suspects were involved in firing.

FIR No. 408 Dated 2.12.1987 was registered by Ganj Mandi Police Station under Sections 307/452, 148/142-427 of PPC against Nasir Mehmood Butt (armed with pistol), Arif Mehmood Butt (armed with gun), and Shoaib Mehmood Butt (armed with pistol) for attacking and firing at the complainant party.

FIR No. 449 dated 20.5.94 was registered by the Waris Khan Police Station against Arif Butt, son of Mehr Bukhsh, under Sections 353/143/142/324/188/186 of PPC.

FIR No. 148 dated 19.6.82 was registered by the Murree Road Police Station against Arif Mehmood Butt, Mehr Bukhsh under Section 136 of PPC.

FIR No. 54 dated 3.4.96 was registered by Kohsar Police Station, Islamabad against Nasir Javed Khan, son of Feroz Khan under Section 324/34. The accused fired with a pistol and injured the complainant.

FIR No. 269 Dated 23.5.86 was registered against Nasir Javed Khan under Sections 302/307, 148/149.

FIR No. 365 dated 4.6.86 was registered by Ganj Mandi Police Station against Nasir Javed Khan under sections 13/20/65.

FIR No. 35 dated 28.1.86 was registered by the City Police Station under Section 307/34 of PPC against Nasir Mehmood Butt, Arif Mehmood Butt and Nadeem Piracha.FIR No. 370 dated 7.10.93 was registered by Ganj Mandi Police Station against Arif Butt and his brother Asif Butt under Sections 324/337, 148/149 of PPC for firing with a 7MM.

FIR No. 16 dated 11.1.96 was registered by Gujar Khan Police Station against Nasir Mehmood Butt, Shoaib Mehmood Butt, Khalid Mehmood Butt, Jahanzeb Butt and Rashid Butt under Section 279/320. Later, it was converted into Section 302/148/149 PPC.

In this case, the accused murdered one of the key witness of a case (FIR No. 155 and 156).

FIR No. 354, dated 14.10.96 was registered by Ganj Mandi Police Station against Nasir Butt.