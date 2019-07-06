Iqbal Manzil declared smoke-free zone

LAHORE:The district administration Saturday declared historical Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, as a "smoke-free zone". A special ceremony was held at the Iqbal Manzil Sialkot in this regard.

Project Director Dr Minhajul Siraj, deputy director general, Ministry of Health Pakistan, Project Manager Muhammad Aftab Ahmed, caretaker of Iqbal Manzil Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi, senior journalists and the district administration officials attended the ceremony.