MSWMC approves recruitment of 500 sanitary workers

MULTAN: The Board of Directors of the Multan Solid Waste Management Company has approved recruitment of 500 sanitary workers and hiring the services of senior legal advisors to pursue cases under trail in courts.

It was decided in a meeting held here on Saturday. The BoDs meeting also decided to give overtime to the workers.

The BoDs chairman DC Amir Khattak chaired the meeting, which decided renting machinery on the

eve of the Eid while the meeting also decided to repair all vehicles in the next 15 days.

The DC while speaking on the occasion directed the company to hire the services of senior lawyers to decide pending cases.

He said that audit of the MSWMC was pending for the last two years. He ordered to hire experienced audit firm to complete the audit of the company.

The deputy commissioner said that cleanliness drive was facing shortage of sanitary workers so the company should hire 500 sanitary workers through contractor.

He said that workload would increase on the eve of the Eidul Azha so the sanitary workers should be recruited before the Eid.

MSWMC Chief Executive Amir Hussain Qureshi said that more than 450 sanitary had retired and the company was facing shortage of sanitary workers.

97 power pilferers detected: Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) detected 97 power pilferers on Saturday.

According to the Mepco spokesman, Mepco teams, accompanying taskforces, raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 134,000 units.

He said Rs 234,125 million fine was imposed on power pilferers and FIRs against 11 of them were registered on charges of tampering with meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

CPO distributes cheques among IOs: City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak distributed cheques among 75 investigation officers of the district for expenses of investigation purposes.

In a ceremony held at the Police Lines on Saturday, the city police officer distributed cheques worth Rs 3.2 million among the IOs.

The CPO urged the officers to complete investigation of cases purely on time and on merit and treat people with respect. SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

training workshop: The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), known as Rescue-1122, Saturday organised a workshop for the Elite Force officials to impart them training on first aid here at Police Lines, Kutchery Chowk.

Rescue and safety officer Muhammad Arshad delivered lecture on safety measures and the first aid in case of any emergency.

Fire Instructor Muhammad Sajjad and Safety Instructor Zahid Hussain imparted training to the

Elite Force officials about the use of the latest equipment, safety measures to prevent fire like incidents, first aid in case of breathing problem.