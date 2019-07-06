Pak ship ASLAT visits Jeddah for overseas deployment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy ship ASLAT with embarked AL-43 helicopter, visited Jeddah Port, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of overseas deployment for Regional Maritime Security Patrols (West) in Arabian Sea. Deployment of PNS ASLAT in RMSP is aimed at ensuring maritime security in the region in line with Government of Pakistan’s policy and international obligations, says a press release.

PNS ASLAT is front line warship of Pakistan Navy Fleet & fourth ship of Sword Class frigate project; built at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works. The ship is fitted with state of the art weapons and sensors, capable of undertaking wide range of maritime operations in multi threat environment.

Upon its arrival at the port, the ship was given a warm welcome by Commander Replenishment Group Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Western Fleet alongwith Joint Operations Centre, Jeddah and other RSNF officials.

During stay at Jeddah port, Commanding Officer PNS ASLAT, Captain Shafiq Ur Rehman PN called on Commander Western Fleet RSNF. During meeting, the commanding officer, conveyed sincere regards on behalf of Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff to the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and highlighted that visit of PNS ASLAT is manifestation of multifaceted long term collaboration that exists between the two navies.