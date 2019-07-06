NGO’s efforts hailed for supporting youth education

CHITRAL: The participants of a day-long moot lauded the contribution and efforts of a local non-governmental organisation, the Regional Organisation for Supporting Education (ROSE), here on Saturday.

The speakers including well-known columnist Haroon Rasheed, Dr Nasirullah, Dr Shakeel Roshan, Abdul Majeed Chaudhry, Abdus Samad Safi, Syed Ihsanullah Waqas, Muhammad Bilal, Rizwanullah and others said that the organisation had supported the needy and poor talented students to get higher education.

“Chitral is not only the name of an area or district but it represents a complete culture and tradition of the people where they lead their life in hardships,” Dr Nasirullah said. They said that education was the only factor which could bring about changes in their way of life.

Regarding the contribution made by the organisation, they said that so far 350 students had been supported to get enrollment in various institutes in the country for higher education.