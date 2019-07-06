19 profiteers held in Khyber

BARA: At least 19 profiteers were arrested in a crackdown in Khyber tribal district on Saturday, official source said. The sources said on the directive of DC Khyber, Mehmood Aslam Wazir, the assistant commissioners of Bara, Jamrud and Landikotal launched crackdown against profiteers. At least 19 profiteers were arrested and sent to lockup. The official said the administration would continue against the profiteers.