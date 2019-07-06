Security to power project workers assured

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara range, Mohammad Ali Babakhel on Saturday said that the Chinese engineers and labourers working on 840 megawatts Suki Kanari Hydropower project in Kaghan valley would be provided with a foolproof security. “You have not only been serving a national cause but are also our guest and we would leave no stone unturned to provide foolproof security to you,” the DIG told a gathering of Chinese engineers and labourers in Malkundi area of Kaghan valley on Saturday. He said that the Suki Kanari Hydropower project being built at Kunhar River under the CPEC was the only initiative in energy field in the entire KP and police force was vigilantly providing security to staff on it.