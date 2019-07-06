close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
BR
Bureau report
July 7, 2019

Govt to complete all uplift projects: CM

July 7, 2019

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said the provincial government would complete all the development schemes on priority basis.

Talking to different delegations at Chief Minister’s House here, the chief minister said that the PTI government was well aware of the problems of people and would resolve them on priority basis.

The period of development would be started after completion of different development schemes mentioned in budget 2019-20 in the province, he added.

The chief minister said that the provincial government presented a people-friendly and historic budget that would strengthen the economic system of the province and would change the living standard of the people.

“The government is taking measures to resolve the issues confronting people,” he said, adding, the development works had been started in tribal districts.

CM urged people to ignore the propaganda of rivals and support government in its policies to develop county.

