1,400-acre land retrieved, PML-N MNA among 15 booked

BAHAWALNAGAR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has recovered 1,400 state land worth Rs1845.6 million in tehsil Chishtian and registered a case against 15 persons including Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) lawmaker Ehsanul Haq Bajwa and another influential person of the area, Arshad Gujjar.

The accused persons had allegedly occupied the state land in collusion with officials of the Irrigation and Revenue departments, and caused a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

Bahawalnagar deputy commissioner got recovered the land and handed it over to the Irrigation department.

Though, the PML-N MNA from NA-168 (Chishtian), Ehsanul Haq Bajwa, had already fled to Dubai, the ACE had been conducting raids to arrest the other accused.