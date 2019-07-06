close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 7, 2019

Video to be considered contempt of court if fake: Farogh

Top Story

A
APP
July 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem has said the PML-N should have presented the video before the court rather than in the press conference.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the video could not provide any support or relief to Nawaz Sharif or his cases and why this video was not presented before the court as evidence if it was real.

He said if the video proved fake then this act would be considered as contempt of court and the responsible can face six months imprisonment as per the Constitution.

He said it would have been better to investigate the reality of the video first before holding a press conference.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus