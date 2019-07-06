Video to be considered contempt of court if fake: Farogh

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem has said the PML-N should have presented the video before the court rather than in the press conference.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the video could not provide any support or relief to Nawaz Sharif or his cases and why this video was not presented before the court as evidence if it was real.

He said if the video proved fake then this act would be considered as contempt of court and the responsible can face six months imprisonment as per the Constitution.

He said it would have been better to investigate the reality of the video first before holding a press conference.