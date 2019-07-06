PPP vows to stand by journalists

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday come out in support of the freedom of expression with tweeting that speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.

”We condemn all forms of Censorship of Naya Pakistan. Selected and selectors should develop ‘thick skin’ - respond to criticism with logic not blackmail,” Bilawal said in a tweet on Saturday.

While through a statement on Saturday, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesman to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, condemned the threats being given to journalists. He said that these petty actions to intimidate and bound the media and journalists are condemnable. “The government wants to impose dictatorship on this country but PPP won’t allow these anti-people ambitions to succeed,” he added.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that the arrests and threats to journalists are a sign of the government’s weakness. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is following the footsteps of Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf.

He also said that the journalists who criticise the government’s policies are especially being targeted and harassed. “Prime Minister Imran Khan wants the media to portray a flowery image of the country while people are dying of hunger,” he said.

He concluded by saying that anti-freedom and anti-people regimes have always been toppled over by democracy.