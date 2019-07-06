Maryam’s claim a cock & bull story: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday rejected the video shown to media by Maryam Nawaz purporting confession of the judge that he was blackmailed to sentence Nawaz Sharif, questioning its authenticity and saying it needed forensic audit.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Firdous said forensic audit of the audio and video would be conducted to ascertain the truth.

"The contents' credibility will be evaluated. Forensic audit will evaluate that whether the contents are tampered or not. We will hide nothing from the public," she said.

“Recording someone without consent is itself a crime. You (Maryam) are not levelling allegations against one judge, but the entire judiciary. The episode is aimed at getting sympathy of public,” she said.

The special assistant said the tape would fail to save the PML-N’s ship from sinking. She also gave details about Nasir Butt, the PML- worker shown in the video with the judge, saying, “Nasir Butt was leader of drug mafia. He fled to London after committing five murders. He remained absconder for 20 years and served as guard of Nawaz Sharif. On coming to power, Nawaz Sharif brought the absconder back and resolved all the cases for using him in deplorable acts like recording someone’s personal meetings.”

She said people never accept claims of a person of such repute. She accused Maryam of using the tape to gain mileage and turn people astray by creating a new conspiracy. She also suggested looking into other side of the story, possible failed efforts of giving bribe to the judge. She said that there were possibilities of Nasir Butt taking ‘briefcase’ to the judge for getting favourable verdict.

“After failure in buying the conscience of a judge, you (Maryam) are trying to tarnish the image of an honourable institution. This is condemnable”, she said. Dr Firdous suggested Maryam to go to the appropriate forum instead of resorting to media trial of an honourable judge. “If you (Maryam) have authentic proofs, courts are independent and free. Instead of maligning someone, approach the right forum”, she said.