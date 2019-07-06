close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2019

Child dies in roof collapse

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2019

LAHORE: A 7-year-old boy was killed while two others sustained injuries when the roof of a house caved in in the Shahdra Town police limits on Saturday. The injured victims were shifted to hospital. Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency in Qazi Park Shahdra. They recovered the child and two others from the debris and shifted them to hospital where the child identified as Anees died.

