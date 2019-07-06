Family of rape-cum-murder victim blocks road

LAHORE: The family of a 12-year-old girl, who was killed after rape, on Saturday lodged protest against the accused and demanded justice without delay. The protesters blocked the Ferozpur Road near Chungi Amr Sidhu and burnt tyres. They chanted slogans against the police. The protest resulted in traffic mess. The traffic police diverted the traffic towards Walton Road and held dialogue with the victim family. The police assured them of justice after which the protesters dispersed.