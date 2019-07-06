close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
July 7, 2019

Rana Sana's wife urges CJ to take suo motu notice

National

 
July 7, 2019

LAHORE: The wife of PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take a suo motu notice in Sana’s case as they would not beg production orders for Rana Sanaullah. Talking to the media along with her son-in-law Shehryar outside the Camp Jail here, she said they brought food for Sana that the authorities returned. She said in case of no cooperation, they would decide a future strategy. She said they were consulting lawyers in Sana’s case. When contacted, IG Prisons Shahid Saleem Beg said there is no restriction on meetings with Rana Sanaullah. He said the schedule for meeting Sana will be decided in consultation with him.

