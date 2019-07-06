SCBA announces strike on 12th

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has announced countrywide protest on July 12 to express solidarity with two judges of the superior courts. President SCBA Aman Ullah Kanrani, in a statement issued here on Saturday, said that the lawyers will observe July 12 as black day and will express solidarity with Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha for the presidential reference what he termed filed by the government on mala fide intention against the two judges. He appealed to the lawyers to ensure their participation in the sit-in to be staged at the Supreme Court in Islamabad on July 12 to express solidarity with the two judges. He said that he has constituted a 10-member coordination committee to be headed by him and will comprising of provincial vice presidents of the SCBA to muster support and to make the lawyers movement active for the protection of judiciary. It is to recall that Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) had also announced its protest on the same day and will be staging sit-in at the Supreme Court. It is pertinent to mention here that Supreme Judicial Council will be resuming its third hearing on the references against the two judges wherein attorney general will be submitting his replication in response of the replies submitted by Justice Isa and Justice KK Agha.