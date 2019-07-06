37 PML-N MPAs ready to form forward bloc: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Saturday Maryam Nawaz was solely responsible for political death of her jailed father, Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters here, he said (Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President) Maryam Nawaz had no political future. He said democracy in the country was facing threats from corrupt politicians only. He said sugar and flour mafia was present in every political party of the country.

While terming next 90 days crucial in the country’s politics, he claimed that a group of 37 parliamentarians belonging to the PML-N in the Punjab Assembly was ready to form a forward bloc in the provincial assembly. He further said 7 to 8 members were still required to form the forward bloc. The minister said it did not matter whether Senate chairman is replaced or not, and claimed that the opposition parties would not be able to replace the Senate chairman as Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would never like to see Senate chairman from the PML-N.

About Pakistan Railways, he said a new passenger train “Niazi Express’ from Lahore to Mianwali would be started from July 19 and added the route would be extended till Maari Indus.

He said Pakistan Railways would forward Business Express case to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Sh Rashid said Railways had to suffer Rs4 billion losses in fuel related expenditures because of increase in dollar exchange rate. He said the department was able to increase the number passengers by 6 million, which was a record. He said Railways deficit was lessened to Rs32 billion from Rs36 billion.

APP adds: Railways Minister Sh Rashid Ahmed Shahbaz Sharif was made the opposition leader in National Assembly through a conspiracy to help him escape jail, adding that production orders of those facing any accusations should not be issued.

He said no one issued his production orders when he was in jail, while no facility including television or air-conditioner was provided to him. But, now all facilities were being provided to Nawaz Sharif in jail, he added.

He said it was a success of the Railways to win Royal Palm Club case. Sh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit the United States (US) and Russia, which was a success of the Foreign Office.