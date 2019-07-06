Ghost schools scam: KP considers abolishing ESEF instead of punishing culprits

ISLAMABAD: After the unearthing of ghost schools scandal in KP, the provincial government is considering to abolish the relevant body--Elementary & Secondary Education Foundation (ESEF)- to bury all its misdeeds of recent years.

Minutes of an official meeting of provincial education department show that the proposal for abolishing ESEF is being seriously discussed. Relevant part of the minutes read as: “Secretary (education) noted that it has been agreed with the finance minister to have a new institution in place of ESEF. However, Ali Jan, who has just joined ASI-TA team, is to advise on this moving forward.”

Informed sources said that the working of the ESEF has already come to a standstill. Almost 78,501 students in 25 districts of KP under Iqra Farogh-e-Talimme Voucher Scheme (IFTVS), who were validated by former MD Zulfiqar Ahmad against the claim of 134,300 students by Bureau of Statistics, are not being financed since Feb 2019.

Not only that additional 120,792 students in 2,117 Girls Community Schools in 25 districts of KP have also not been provided funds since Feb-2019.

These sources said that 24 drivers whose services were hired in Oct-2018 by ESEF are not paid till date whereas18 project staff of Iqra Farogh-e-Talimme Voucher Scheme (IFTVS) are not getting salary since Feb-2019. Sources said that there are reports that Iqra Farogh-e-Talimme Voucher Scheme has been closed with effect from March 2019, and no extension of agreement is made for academic year 2019.20. It is said that DFID has also stopped funding ESEF’s Equity Programme eversince the fraud was unearthed by the former MD Zulfiqar Ahmad in Sept.2018.

“Operational activities of Head Office of Elementary & Secondary Education Foundation have come to a standstill,“ a source said, adding that all the funds available with districts for operational activities have been retrieved by the Head Office.

These sources said that the Foundation’s activities are brought to a halt amid reports that the ESEF may be closed down by the government to bury the scandal associated with the organisation.

“The present approach on the part of government is extremely unfortunate. Instead of taking action against the culprits and taking measures to put the ESEF on the right path and develop the institution to provide alternate pathways to education to more than 1.5 million out of school children in KP, the concerned people are only interested in covering-up the corruption and frauds to save their skin,” a source said.

It is said that that ESEF’s current enrollment in Community and Private Schools is 199,293 children all of whom may get dropped in case of abolishing the project. It is said that the ESEF working could be improved by penalising the responsible in order to help it grow and cater for millions of out of school children in KP. The institution was established in 2003 for the benefit of children living in far-flung areas of KP to provide them opportunities for education in their neighborhood.

The News early this year had unearthed the ghost schools and ghost student scam. The KP government though tried to deny the story by underplaying the level of fraud, later the provincial government’s own Inspection Team endorsed The News story revealing that not only actual number of out of school children (OOSC) was far less than what was claimed but 74% of the amount spent was embezzled.

The Provincial Inspection Team (PIT) in its inquiry report termed the provincial government’s project for enrollment of out of school children as “The story of failure”. It disclosed that this scandalous project had even affected normal government schools from where many students had left to join these private schools to get the benefits of free uniform and books. The project, the report said, also hurt government’s policy regarding increase of enrolment in government schools.

The PIT inquiry report, which was submitted to the KP Chief Minister few months back, recommended that not only the detected embezzled amount of Rs19.4 million from just 24 Iqra Farogh-e-Taleem Voucher Scheme (IFTVS) schools in Manshera be recovered but the matter be referred to NAB to inquire into the working of these schools in all districts of the provinces to “ensure that public money was not pocketed”.