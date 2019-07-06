Australia face England in semifinal after losing to SA

MANCHESTER: Australia will play England in a "blockbuster" World Cup semi-final after the holders suffered a dramatic 10-run defeat against South Africa at Old Trafford on Saturday. David Warner marked his first match against South Africa since a 12-month ball-tampering ban with his third hundred of the World Cup, but it was not enough to prevent Australia suffering their second loss of the 10-team group stage. Defeat on the penultimate ball meant Australia, who had already qualified for the semi-finals, failed to clinch top spot as India leapfrogged them to take pole position after beating Sri Lanka earlier on Saturday. "It is a little frustrating. Davey Warner made a magnificent hundred and Alex Carey played a brilliant knock to get us close, but it was not quite good enough," Australia captain Aaron Finch said. Had Australia won, they would have faced fourth-placed New Zealand in the first semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday. But instead they will play resurgent hosts England in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday.