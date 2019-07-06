Opposition Rahber Committee’s decision: PML-N to nominate its candidate for Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Rahber Committee has principally agreed that being the majority party, the PML-N will nominate its candidate for the post of Senate chairman, as a no-confidence motion against the current Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will be moved on July 9.

The names of Opposition Leader in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq and Senator Musadiq Malik are under consideration for the prestigious office and the party will announce the name of its candidate in two days. Sources said a proposal was under consideration whether Salim Mandviwala should continue as the Senate Deputy Chairman if the PML-N candidate got elected as the Senate chairman.

It was also decided that the PML-N will leave the slot of opposition leader in the Senate for a PPP candidate if the election of its candidate for the office of chairman. At the moment, the opposition is more focused on keeping the required votes for moving the no-confidence motion. There would be a secret ballot on the no-confidence motion and the disqualification clause of the Constitution would not apply on the members voting against the party discipline.

The opposition will be submitting the no-confidence motion against the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on July 9.

Sources said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari may become opposition leader in the National Assembly as part of the deal.

Sources said the PPP was more interested in making Bilawal opposition leader in the National Assembly due to which it will support the PML-N candidate for the slot of Senate chairman.

Bilawal is currently using the chamber of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif at the Parliament House that was allotted to him as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).