10,000 staff of FBR to be transferred

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has prepared a list of 10,000 staff from grade 1 to 16 who are going to be transferred in phased manner.

In first batch, the Board has transferred around 3,100 workforce mainly from Inland Revenue Service (IRS) throughout the country.

Now in second phase, the workforce belonging to Customs Group will be transferred in massive manner anytime. “We have prepared a list of around 10,000 staff belonging to both IRS and Customs Group who will be transferred within next few days,” top FBR sources told The News on Saturday. The FBR’s core team has asked the chairman to post out all required staff as early as possible within next few days so that they could focus only on generating the desired tax collection target for the current fiscal year.

When the FBR Member Inland Revenue (Policy) and spokesman Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar was contacted, he confirmed that the Board decided to transfer all those staff who had served on same position for last three years. “We have prepared a list of 10,000 staff who will be transferred within ongoing month,” he added.

The sources said the government has also decided to transfer officers of grade 17 and above but it will not be done on such massive scale. “The officers of both IRS and Customs Group will be transferred where it is necessary to achieve highly difficult tax collection target of Rs5,550 billion in the current fiscal year,” said the official. The sources said that it would be quite crucial what kind of officers would be selected at the top to run the affairs of tax machinery when it will have uphill task to achieve revenue growth of over 40 percent in single year keeping in view massive shortfall witnessed by the FBR in last fiscal year 2018-19 that had just ended on June 30, 2019.

If the FBR did not select officers with tainted reputation on integrity then it will be written on the wall that the FBR will not be able to achieve its target of Rs5,550 billion in the ongoing financial year.

The FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi told this correspondent on Friday that the FBR’s reform plan would be shared next week as they finalised blueprint of this document. He said that the strength of members would be reduced through reform plan and only line members would be kept within the fold of the tax machinery.

However, the sources said that the FBR made all out efforts to break established nexus between businessmen and tax officials. The FBR has so far transferred and posted 3,100 Inland Revenue officers up to grade-16 across the country under massive reshuffling. The FBR has made these transfers in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Multan and other cities of the country.

Transfers and postings have been made of officials of BS-9-14 working in IRS (Karachi station); officials of BS-9-15 (Lahore station); officials (BS-9-15) working in IRS; assistant directors (Audit)(BS-18); senior auditors (BS-16); BS-16 employees working in IRS; BS-16 employees working in IRS (Lahore station) and BS-16 employees working in IRS(Karachi station).