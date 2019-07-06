New orphan dugong named ‘handsome sea prince’ by Thai royal

BANGKOK: A second orphan baby dugong found stranded on a southern Thai beach has been named “handsome sea prince” by one of the country´s princesses, officials said Saturday, as sea cow craze sweeps the kingdom. Southern Thailand´s waters are home to about 250 of the mammals, classified as vulnerable. A baby dubbed Mariam washed ashore on its beaches last month — sparking interest in ocean conservation. The newly named dugong was found Monday with scratches on its back and is now rehabilitating in a pool at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre. Thailand´s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) announced “Princess Sirivannavari has graciously named the baby dugong Jamil”. The name “is from the Yawi language, and it means ´handsome prince of the sea´”, the DMCR said. Yawi is used in Thailand´s southernmost provinces and spoken by Muslim Malays. The princess, who is a fashion designer, has taken “both dugongs... under her royal patronage,” the DMCR said in its post. It added she has set up “working teams for the conservation of Thailand´s sea and corals, to conserve rare and near-extinct marine animals”. The dugong named Mariam has become a social media star with photos and videos of her being cradled, fed, and swimming going viral after her rescue last month. The DMCR is now setting up a livestream of her in captivity. Mariam´s antics have captivated Thais, prompting a growing interest for ocean conservation in the country´s plastic-choked waters. Dugong beachings can be attributed to fishing and other human activities, said the Phuket Marine Biological Centre.